'Regular check-ups, no cause of concern': Ratan Tata on health concerns

New Delhi: Industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday.

With rapid speculation and reports suggesting a critical condition Ratan Tata himself took to social media to address the rumors.

"I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation." the 86-year-old posted on X.

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024