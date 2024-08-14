Regularisation of contractual employees to be approved: NDMC Vice Chairman

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Wednesday said approval for regularisation of posts of contractual employees would be given in the August 16 meeting of the council.

"The decision was made during a previous meeting chaired by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC's Chief Secretary and Chairman Naresh Kumar, and other members," a statement said.

It added that in the next meeting, the recruitment rules for all categories will be amended to fulfil the pending demands of the contractual employees.

Upadhyay participated in various events organised in the national capital on the eve of the 78th Independence Day and urged everyone to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and continue striving to build the India of their dreams.