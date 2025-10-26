Regulate, monitor UP slaughterhouses through AI, CCTVs: BJP MLA to govt

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI) BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh has sought regulation of slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, suggesting that AI tools be used for mandatory monitoring to curtail animal cruelty and ensure hygienic non-vegetarian food.

The legislator from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow wrote a nine-page letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, recommending the creation of a policy and a "humane governance model" in this context.

The MLA, a former officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and a Supreme Court lawyer, said Uttar Pradesh was the largest livestock and meat-producing state in the country, yet complaints about young and pregnant animals' slaughter in the abattoirs here are frequent.

He said the state has 260 licensed slaughterhouses, but CCTV monitoring was active in only half of these facilities.

Many such facilities had Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification but did not comply with animal welfare compliance norms, he wrote.

"All slaughterhouses should have CCTV monitoring of holding pens, stun zone, and bleeding area, and AI analytics should be used to detect and stop the killing of pregnant and juvenile animals," the MLA said.

AI tools like image recognition, predictive speech, and audio analysis can help with adherence to norms and guidelines, Singh said.

He posited that an official 'UP Humane Slaughter Protocol 2025' can ensure veterinary fitness certificates, no slaughter in sight of others, and clean drainage-like facilities, etc., in this process.

Singh also sought the creation of a portal that would inform people about the number of licensed slaughterhouses in the state, with space for whistleblowers to log complaints.

These policy measures could be implemented by an inter-departmental task force, and an officer of the additional chief secretary (ACS) rank can be designated as the nodal officer for supervision of these activities in the state, the MLA wrote.

These initiatives will lead to improvement in animal welfare, public health safety, availability of certified and hygienic non-vegetarian food in the market, and ensure an "economic brand value" for Uttar Pradesh as the processes will be "humane", he stated.