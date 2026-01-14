Rehabilitation, resettlement of IDPs top humanitarian priority of Manipur govt: Official

Imphal, Jan 14 (PTI) The Manipur government on Wednesday said rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) remains its highest humanitarian priority, with comprehensive security assessments being carried out at all proposed resettlement sites.

In a letter to representatives of IDPs and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, Special Secretary (Home) A Subash Singh said the resettlement process is contingent on multiple factors, including the security situation, site readiness, land availability, fund flow, climatic conditions and livelihood feasibility.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 in Manipur. The northeastern state has been under President’s Rule since February 2025.

“Rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs remains the highest humanitarian priority. The process is being implemented in a phased, dynamic and pragmatic manner rather than as a rigid, one-time, deadline-driven exercise,” the letter said.

The government said a comprehensive resettlement plan covering around 60,000 IDPs has been prepared under various schemes. The rehabilitation plan goes beyond physical relocation and focuses on education, livelihood and overall well-being of the displaced persons, it added.

According to the letter, phased resettlement has been initiated under a Rs 523-crore Rehabilitation and Resettlement package announced in the Manipur Budget 2025-26.

Phase I includes resettlement of families whose houses were partially damaged, Phase II covers families provided housing under PMAY-G (Special Package) within their respective districts, while Phase III involves inter-district relocation between valley and hill districts, requiring enhanced coordination, infrastructure development and security arrangements.

The government said joint planning is being undertaken by district commissioners, security forces and local stakeholders, with security barracks and deployment infrastructure being integrated with housing development. Resettlement is being carried out only in areas where long-term stability and safety can be reasonably ensured.

The letter said IDP resettlement is being treated as a continuous humanitarian mission rather than a one-time administrative exercise, with regular interaction maintained with community representatives to address grievances and restore dignity. PTI CORR NN