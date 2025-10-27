Rehearsal held for election staff ahead of Tarn Taran bypoll

Tarn Taran, Oct 27 (PTI) The first rehearsal for staff deployed on election duty for the November 11 bypoll in Tarn Taran assembly seat was conducted at Mai Bhago College of Nursing in Piddi here on Monday, officials said.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Sakatar Singh Bal visited the venue to review the arrangements and observe the training session. He was accompanied by returning officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gurmeet Singh and other officials.

During the session, training was imparted to around 1,200 polling personnel on handling Electionic Voting Machines (EVM), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPAT) and control units, as well as on the entire polling-day procedures, according to an official statement.

A mock drill was conducted for presiding officers, who cast at least five votes for each candidate, including NOTA (none of the above), totalling around 100 mock votes to demonstrate the functioning of the EVMs and VVPATs, it said.

Addressing the polling staff, Bal emphasised that all officers and employees entrusted with election duties must perform their responsibilities with utmost honesty, dedication and diligence.

He urged every member to thoroughly understand all aspects of the polling process to ensure smooth and error-free conduct on polling day, adding that even a minor lapse cannot be tolerated.

Returning Officer Gurmeet Singh said that the next rehearsal will be held on November 2.

He said the district administration has completed all necessary preparations to ensure that the bypoll is conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Singh also appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise fearlessly and without any inducement or pressure.

The results of the Tarn Taran bypoll will be announced on November 14.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. PTI CHS RUK RUK