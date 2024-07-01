Rehra police station in Amroha among first in UP to lodge FIR under new criminal law

Lucknow, Jul 1 (PTI) Rehra police station in Amroha district is among the first police stations in Uttar Pradesh to lodge a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, taking note of a death due to electrocution, officials said on Monday.

The case was registered under BNS 106 (Causing death by negligence) against Rajveer alias Raju and Bhoop Singh alia Bholu, following a complaint by Dhakia village resident Sanjay Singh.

Singh alleged that the duo had installed electric wire in his agricultural field due to which his father Jagpal got electrocuted. The incident took place on Monday morning.

"History in the making. Police station Rehra in Amroha district becomes one of the first police stations in Uttar Pradesh to file an FIR under the new Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, marking a significant milestone in the state's law enforcement," the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a post on X. PTI ABN RHL