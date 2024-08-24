'Reincarnations': Exhibition to showcase series of CGI characters

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) An upcoming solo art exhibition by digital artist Samyukta Madhu offers a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional South Indian women, reimagining it in a futuristic digital world where technology and culture coalesce.

To be held at clothing store Collage in Chennai from September 1, "Reincarnations: Ghosts of a South Asian Past" is an immersive multimedia art exhibition using Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) to create artworks that fuse feminism, futurism, and South Asian aesthetics.

The artworks showcase a series of CGI characters with hyper-realistic skin and digitised bodies. The characters themselves are completely virtual beings and were created in a digital program -- tattoos and markings have been digitally painted onto their skin.

"As an artist, I am fascinated by the intersection of tradition and technology. With 'Reincarnations', I wanted to explore how ancient beauty practices might evolve in a future where digital and physical realities merge.

"I aim to recreate a world where heritage and innovation coexist, offering a new perspective on beauty and identity," said Madhu, who splits her time between Germany and India, in a statement.

Each piece of the 'Reincarnations' series features CGI characters adorned with kolam tattoos, cryptic Tamil scriptures, and futuristic jewellery, portraying a world where traditional beauty standards have evolved in harmony with technology.

Madhu's work imagines an alternate universe where India was never colonised, exploring how traditional beauty standards could have progressed with time and technological advancements.

Besides, the installation is accompanied by an ambient soundscape composed by Elm – a sound artist in Berlin. The earthy, cave-like quality of the sound, paired with the large scale portraits – are designed to immerse the audience entirely into the artworks.

The show will come to a close on September 9.