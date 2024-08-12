Reinstate best practices to win people’s trust in govt hospitals: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to reinstate the best practices followed by the previous TDP government between 2014 and 2019 to win back the trust of people in government hospitals.

Reviewing the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department at the secretariat, the chief minister alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government had neglected the department, leading to people losing confidence in the hospitals.

“There is a need to regain the confidence of people in government hospitals,” Naidu said in an official press release, adding that the state’s hospitals must be transformed into the best ones in the country.

He directed officials to create a government app to feed the details of patients getting admitted into private hospitals, along with the information on medicines and procedures being administered to them.

Further, he instructed officials to undertake deep studies on water sources available in places where there are kidney patients, and called for the enumeration of kidney patients mandal-wise.

Similarly, Naidu called for the enumeration of all tuberculosis (TB) patients in the state so that continuous medication can be supplied to them.

Likewise, the CM directed officials to arrange computed tomography scanning (CT scan) facilities in all district hospitals for the benefit of the poor people, among other initiatives.

Moreover, Naidu directed officials to introduce tele-medicine services in the state after studying neighbouring states’ best practices.

According to the CM, the previous TDP government had managed to procure Rs 2,300 crore funds from the World Bank for tele-medicine services but alleged that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government had failed to properly implement it.

