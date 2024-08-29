Reintroduction of OPS will be win-win for both employees, govt: Staff associations

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Asserting that both the NPS and recently-launched Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) are not beneficial for government staff, an association of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers on Thursday demanded reintroduction of the OPS, saying it will be a win-win situation for both the Centre and the employees.

The CSS Forum said that it will continue to fight for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) as it is members' right.

"The one and only demand of CSS FORUM is OPS. We will fight for #OPS till our last breath. #OPS is not a privilege, it's our right," the CSS Forum said in a post on X.

The CSS Forum is an association of CSS officers, who form the backbone of the central secretariat working.

"Both #NPS and #UPS are not good for government employees. NPS (National Pension System) didn't (have) provision for assured pension and UPS has no provision for any reasonable corpus after serving 30 to 35 years. As the nation is speeding on the track of development, we all are well assured that Hon'ble PM will very soon consider OPS for all Central Government Employees," it said in another post.

Ashutosh Misra, general secretary of the CSS Forum, said an insecure employee can never perform at its best for the organisation and the country.

"At the time of superannuation, NPS does not have provision for assured fixed pension but had an option of 60 per cent payout as corpus. On the other side, UPS has no provision for any reasonable corpus even after serving 30 to 35 years of service," he said.

National president of All India NPS Employees Federation, Manjeet Singh Patel, said the UPS and NPS lack several benefits which the OPS had.

Under the OPS, employees got 50 per cent of their last drawn basic pay and dearness allowance as pension, he said.

"We want that the OPS is brought back or its provisions are incorporated completely in the UPS, NPS or in any other scheme under any name. We will not stop our movement until then," said Patel, who runs a nationwide movement named National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat.

The Union Cabinet had on Saturday approved the UPS, which will be available only for NPS subscribers, including the retirees.

The new scheme guarantees employees 50 per cent of their average basic pay over the last 12 months before retirement as a pension for a minimum qualifying service of 25 years against a market returns linked payout under the NPS.

The UPS also guarantees an assured minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month on superannuation after a minimum of 10 years of service. The new scheme has been brought out to address the concerns of government employees over the NPS.

The NPS was introduced for central government employees by a notification of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs) dated December 22, 2003.

NPS is mandatory for all new recruits to the central government service from January 1, 2004 (except the armed forces), according to a written reply given by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha on August 7, 2024.

In pursuance of court judgements, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has issued instructions on March 3, 2023, giving one time option to the central government civil employees for inclusion under CCS(Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021) who has been appointed against a post or vacancy which was advertised/ notified for recruitment/ appointment prior to notification for NPS i.e. December 22, 2003, he had said. PTI AKV AKV KVK KVK