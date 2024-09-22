Reiterate our commitment to protect one of planet's most iconic species: PM on World Rhino Day

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Rhino Day reiterated his government's commitment to protect "one of our planet's most iconic species" and hailed the efforts of those involved in rhino conservation.

World Rhino Day, celebrated on September 22 every year, highlights global efforts to protect rhinos.

"Today, on World Rhino Day, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet's most iconic species--rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years," Modi said on X.

"It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one horned rhinos. I also fondly recall my visit to Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well," he said. PTI ASK MNK MNK