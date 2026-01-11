Reject politics of lies, vote out AAP in next elections: Haryana CM to people of Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday launched a scathing attack on ruling AAP in Punjab, telling people to reject "politics of lies" and vote out the Bhagwant Mann dispensation in next year's assembly polls.

Saini also claimed that the AAP government had done no work even though four years passed. "Jokes cannot fill stomachs," he said while taking a veiled dig at Chief Minister Mann.

The Haryana chief minister was addressing a public meeting in Samrala in Ludhiana district of Punjab.

Saini said the country and the states need experienced, responsible and public welfare-oriented governance .

"Politics should not be a means to enjoy power, but a medium of service. However, the Punjab government has reduced it to the pursuit of power alone," he said.

He said the model presented by Haryana can become the foundation of good governance across the country.

Saini appealed to the people of Punjab to bring to power a government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and contribute towards strengthening good governance based on development, honesty and national interest.

The people of Punjab should show the way out of power to those who seek votes by telling lies, he said.

He assured that if a government is formed in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, all the schemes whose benefits are being provided in Haryana will also be extended to the people of Punjab.

Saini alleged that whether it was the Congress government earlier or the present Aam Aadmi Party government, both failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Punjab.

In contrast, the "double engine" government in Haryana made 217 promises during the 2024 assembly elections and fulfilled 54 of them within just one year, he claimed.

Earlier, Saini paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Charan Kanwal Sahib in Machhiwara, Ludhiana.

Addressing the public meeting, Sani, accompanied by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, asked the Punjab government to clarify how much compensation it provided for the loss of livestock during the floods witnessed by the state last year.

He said the BJP government in Haryana has provided compensation to farmers for crop damage, loss of livestock, and damage to houses.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claims that the Punjab government will provide compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for crop damage, whereas AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal claims that their government has provided compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers, said Saini.

He said this is a "government of lies" which is not working in the interest of the people.

Saini said that in Haryana, the state government has transferred Rs 1,400 crore directly into farmers' accounts under the 'Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana'. In addition, over the past 11 years, Rs 15,500 crore has been provided to farmers as compensation for crop damage, he said.

He challenged Mann and Congress leaders to state how much compensation they provided to farmers during their tenures.

He also took on the AAP government over non-fulfilment of poll promise of Rs 1,000 to women even four years after coming to power. The Haryana government fulfilled its promise by implementing the Lado Laxmi Yojana and is providing Rs 2,100 to women, he said.

Saini also asked the AAP government to clarify whether it will procure all crops of Punjab's farmers at MSP like Haryana does.

He questioned the Punjab government on several issues including drugs and employment, asking it to clarify how many youths have been provided employment in four years, and what action has been taken against those involved in the drug trade.

He also alleged that the youth of Punjab are distressed due to drug abuse and unemployment and are being forced to migrate abroad through illegal routes. PTI SUN KVK KVK