Reject use of terror against other countries: India, Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) India and Saudi Arabia on Monday called on states to reject the use of terrorism against other countries and prevent access to weapons, including missiles and drones, to commit acts of terror.

In a joint statement issued after the first meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the two sides stressed the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan and forming an inclusive government there that represents all spectrums of the Afghan people.

The two leaders also laid emphasis on not allowing Afghanistan to be used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist and extremist groups.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening security cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and its financing, the two leaders concurred that terrorism in all its forms remains one of the gravest threats to humanity.

"They agreed that there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever. They rejected any attempt to link terrorism to any particular race, religion or culture," the joint statement said.

Modi and bin Salman called on all states to reject the use of terrorism against other countries, dismantle terrorism infrastructure where it exists, and bring perpetrators of terrorism swiftly to justice.

"Both sides stressed the need to prevent access to weapons including missiles and drones to commit terrorist acts against other countries," read the joint statement.

The two leaders affirmed their desire to enhance cooperation in order to achieve security and stability in the two friendly countries.

"They also emphasised the importance of furthering cooperation between both sides in the areas of cyber security, maritime security, combating transnational crime, narcotics and drug trafficking," the joint statement said.

It said the two sides agreed on the importance of cooperation to promote ways to ensure the security and safety of waterways and freedom of navigation in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On Afghanistan, the two sides emphasized the importance of concerted international efforts to combat drug trafficking and provide humanitarian aid, and the necessity of its continuation. PTI SKU VN VN