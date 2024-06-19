Rejuvenate water bodies, adopt vertical cityscape to reduce heat: UP environment official

Lucknow, Jun 19 (PTI) Amid extreme heat conditions in Uttar Pradesh, state government official stressed upon the need to rejuvenate water bodies and wetlands and to adopt vertical growth of cities to tackle rising temperatures.

As per data from Indian Meteorological Department, Uttar Pradesh has been under the grip of heat waves for close to 30 days, in the ongoing summer season. During these days the temperatures, especially in urban areas, remained around an uncomfortable 45 degrees Celsius.

Speaking at "Workshop on Uttar Pradesh Urban Cooling Policy", Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department Manoj Singh said "We need to rejuvenate water bodies and wetlands near the cities and adopt vertical instead of expansive growth of cities. This will not only reduce the burden on the natural habitat but will also prevent forest land." A holistic approach is needed to resolve the issue of hot weather in urban settings as it has become a necessary constituent of quality life, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Housing and Urban Planning Department of UP Nitin Ramesh Gokaran said.

"The hot weather conditions experienced this time are unbearable. The conditions are particularly challenging for families coming from lower-income groups. We have seen that the situation has only worsened over the years and needs to be dealt with a holistic approach to mitigate its long-term damages," said Narendra Bhooshan, Principal Secretary, Department of Energy of UP.

Singh also shared the experience of his recent visit to Dudhwa Tiger Reserve where he saw a group of tigers in a water hole.

"Even the animals are suffering because of the extreme heat conditions and are forced to stay near water holes," he said.

The opening remarks at the workshop were made by Dipa Singh Bagai, the country head of NRDC Natural Resources Defense Council) and Sanjay Seth, Senior Director of TERI.

Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, Vice Chairperson of UP State Disaster Management Authority also participated in the workshop along with senior bureaucrats of the state government and architects.