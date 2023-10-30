Rejuvenation of Naini lake, multi-level car parking likely to be discussed in next MCD House

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Proposals for rejuvenation of Naini lake in Model Town and development of a multi-level car parking facility in Punjabi Bagh in Delhi is likely to be discussed in the next municipal House, a source said on Monday.

Advertisment

The House is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at the Civic Centre.

The rejuvenation project will take place in the Keshav Puram Zone while the multi-level car parking will be built as a commercial component on public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The House is also expected to discuss the upgradation of 45 part time 'safai karamchari' to the post of daily wager safai karamchari against the vacant posts of Multi Tasking Staff.

Advertisment

Construction of another underground multi-level car parking in New Friends Colony, Jangpura, and Kalkaji in Central Zone could be also discussed in the House, among other proposals, the source said.

Meanwhile, the administrative approval and expenditure sanction for the release of payments for feeding charges in gaushalas for the current financial year may also be discussed, the person said.

Earlier, the House was slated to be held on Friday last week. PTI SJJ SJJ VN VN