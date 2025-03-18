ReK policy envisages regularization of appointees on completion of 7 years in service: J&K govt

Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced the Rehbar-e-Khel policy envisages the phased regularization of appointees upon completing seven years of satisfactory and continuous service in available physical education teacher positions.

Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satesh Sharma informed the House in response to MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram's question during the Question Hour. "The Rehbar-e-Khel policy entails the phased regularization of appointees upon completing seven years of satisfactory and continuous service against the available and newly created positions of physical education teachers," he said.

Sharma said that the policy for engaging Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) was adopted by the youth services and sports department, creating 3,000 positions. Currently, 2,417 ReKs are employed, aiming to promote sports, games and physical education, he said.

The minister said that 923 vacancies for physical education teachers are reserved for Rehbar-e-Khel regularization. He outlined the honorarium structure, starting at Rs 3,000 per month for the first two years, increasing to Rs 4,000 from the third to seventh year.

Sharma highlighted that 40 players receive free training under qualified mentors at the Khelo India Center in Charallan Fazlabad, specializing in football, with access to infrastructure, coaching and equipment.

He underscored the significant youth participation, totalling 2,46,890 students in Poonch district during various departmental and sports activities in the ongoing 2024-25 academic year. PTI AB AS AS