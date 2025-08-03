Rekha Gupta attends Delhi Premier League opening

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the opening of the Delhi Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium and said the tournament was a platform for budding talent in the city.

She was accompanied by Delhi District Cricket Association chairman Rohan Jaitley, BCCI vice chairman Rajiv Shukla and former Union minister Smrit Irani.

"Delhi not just plays cricket but also lives it. Every colony here has a champion. Memories linger in the parks and every kid dreams with a bat in hand," she said in a post on X.

The CM congratulated the participating teams of the second season of the Delhi Premier League and called upon the players to give their best, saying their performance will be a cause of proud for the city.

The championship was helping Delhi emerge as a talent pool of cricket, she added. PTI VIT SKY SKY