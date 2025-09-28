Rekha Gupta flags off 300 new public buses

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 300 new DTC electric buses, saying their routes have been rationalised for better connectivity.

The rationalisation done with the help of IIT Delhi will ensure buses are plied everywhere in the city, from border areas to its innermost parts, an official statement read.

Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways, and local MP Harsh Malhotra was also present at the buses' launch.

Gupta said buses which will cater to the public of 'Yamuna Par' (Trans-Yamuna) are part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' celebrations being held to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"These 300 buses are not just about numbers, their routes have been rationalised so they actually reach people across Yamuna Par. This is the beginning of a new era of public transport in Delhi," Gupta said at the event.

The government is committed to Green Delhi - Clean Delhi, with clean, affordable and accessible transport, she added.

The route restructure will mean passengers don't face inconvenience, and DTC doesn't suffer losses, she stressed.

Gupta announced that within the next 12-18 months, all public transport buses in Delhi will be converted to electric vehicles.

She also hit out at the AAP government for "11 years of corruption and negligence," saying it would take time to fix, but her government was determined to build a 'Viksit Delhi.' Malhotra said under the "double-engine" government, development is now reaching every assembly and ward of Delhi.

Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said 21 new routes have been launched in the Trans-Yamuna region, covering 625 bus stops.

"This is the first-ever route rationalisation in Delhi. A detailed study is already underway to implement it across the whole city, so that buses can reach every corner with last-mile connectivity," the minister said. PTI SLB VN VN