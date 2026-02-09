Rekha Gupta gives Rs 10 lakh each to Goa club fire victims' kin

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday handed a sum of Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of four people from the national capital who died in a nightclub fire in Goa last year.

On December 6, a fire gutted the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, claiming the lives of four members of the same family from Sadatpur Extension in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Kumar (42), Anita Joshi (42), Saroj Joshi (41) and Kamla Joshi (44).

A total assistance of Rs 40 lakh was given to the family at the Delhi Secretariat, according to a statement.

Delhi Cabinet Minister and Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra, who was present at the handover, said the deaths were deeply painful and described the fire as a result of serious negligence.

According to a statement, the chief minister met the family members, and offered her condolences to them.

Bhavana Joshi, a family member, said the incident had drastically altered her life, leaving her responsible for three elderly parents and four children.

She said the money would provide some support to the family in coping with the loss. PTI SHB VN VN