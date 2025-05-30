Rekha Gupta govt failed people of Delhi: AAP slams BJP's 100-day claims

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta government has failed the people of Delhi in its first 100 days, the AAP's city unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday while terming the dispensation's report card "false" and "misleading".

He posed several questions about the BJP government's "unkept" promises and demanded clarity on the matter. The AAP leader asked when would the ruling party deliver on its pledge of giving Rs 2,500 to women and why have the 10,000 bus marshals not been reemployed as promised.

"There is a government of mischievous children in Delhi. It has itself prepared a false report card. But we have made the real report card, which lists their failures," Bharadwaj told a press conference.

He demanded immediate action on the rollback of increased fees at private schools and questioned the delay in filing an FIR against a Dwarka school accused of torturing children.

The AAP Delhi unit chief also demanded to know from the government when it would take over the private school in Dwarka.

Chief Minister Gupta launched a workbook on Friday, detailing her government's achievements in the past 100 days and asserted that working round the clock for people's well-being was its biggest accomplishment.

Titled 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke', the workbook highlighted various initiatives and projects undertaken by the government in Delhi, including Yamuna rejuvenation, implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Vay Vandana Yojana, boosting water supply through tankers and e-bus procurement.

However, the AAP was not impressed.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP government of hiding key provisions of a proposed education ordinance from parents while allegedly sharing details with private schools.

"The BJP has a thief in its mind and is working secretly. If this is brought in the Assembly, the public will know the truth. That's why it's being pushed through as an ordinance," he claimed.