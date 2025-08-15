Rekha Gupta honours officers for their contributions in various fields on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta honoured officers for their exceptional contributions in various fields on the occasion of Independence Day.

Speaking at the Delhi government's Independence Day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium here, she said this day is not only to remember those who sacrificed their lives for Independence but also to honour those who are making exemplary contributions to society and nation-building in the present day.

During the felicitation ceremony, she conferred the 'President's Correctional Service Medal' (for distinguished service) to Assistant Superintendent Yogendra Kumar, said an official statement.

Kumar has set an exemplary standard of discipline, dedication, and human sensitivity in prison administration. His selfless service in prisoners' reform, rehabilitation, environmental protection, and during the Covid-19 period has been commendable, it said.

Additional Superintendent Satyavir Singh Yadav was also honoured with the same medal. Since 1998, he has served in Tihar Jail with remarkable discipline, dedication, and human values.

With more than two decades of service, Anjana Chauhan has been a model of discipline, dedication, and excellence, the statement said. She successfully organised cultural and welfare programmes and worked with patience and commitment during the Covid-19 crisis. She was also awarded the President's Correctional Service Medal, the statement said.

As a special tribute, the chief minister also felicitated freedom fighter and INA member Lieutenant Rangaswamy Madhavan Pillai, who joined the freedom struggle at the age of 17 under Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's leadership.

As a recruitment and fundraising officer, he mobilised support for the INA across 32 locations in Burma. For his active role in the independence movement, he was imprisoned in Rangoon Jail for eight months in 1945. He later served in the administrative branch of the INA headquarters.

On August 1, 1980, the Government of India officially recognised him as a freedom fighter. From 1985 to 2014, he worked with the All India INA Committee in New Delhi, serving freedom fighters and their families, the statement added. PTI SLB MNK MNK