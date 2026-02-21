Rekha Gupta meets family of Janakpuri accident victim, promises financial aid, job

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday met the family members of Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri, and assured them of financial assistance and a government job for a kin.

Gupta was accompanied by Member of Parliament Anil Baluni and met Dhyani's father, brother, and other relatives at home.

"During the interaction, the Chief Minister expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of the Delhi government's full support in this difficult time. The government stands with the family in their hour of grief," a statement said.

Dhyani, an employee of a private bank in Rohini's Sector 10, was returning home on the night of February 6 when he fell into a pit dug by the DJB for a sewer pipeline. PTI SSM VN VN