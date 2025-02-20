Rekha Gupta takes charge as 9th CM of Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) BJP MLA Rekha Gupta took charge as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi at her Secretariat office here on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh was administered oath as the chief minister by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan. Her Council of Ministers were also sworn in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top brass, including Union ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh, and the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states, attended the ceremony.

Later, Gupta reached the Delhi Secretariat to take charge as the chief minister of Delhi. She was accompanied by party leaders, including state BJP in-charge Baijayant Panda and state president Virendra Sachdeva among others.

New members of her Council of Ministers including Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra were also present at the Delhi Secretariat. PTI VIT RHL