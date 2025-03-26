Rekha Hebbar Rao celebrates vibrant power of colours in new exhibition

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The ongoing solo exhibition, "Speaking Through Colours", showcases artist Rekha Hebbar Rao's poetic visual dialogue, highlighting her deep connection with nature, emotion and memory.

The nine-day art show, currently underway at Art Magnum gallery here, is hailed as a celebration of abstraction, colour and artistic expression, attracting art enthusiasts, collectors, and critics to experience Rao’s skillful blend of form and emotion.

It is curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya.

"For me, colours are not just visual elements; they hold emotions, tell stories, and capture fleeting moments. Each stroke on the canvas is an extension of my thoughts, a balance between movement and contemplation... Red frequently appears in my work, not for any symbolic reason, but simply because it speaks to me in ways I can’t define", the artist said in a statement.

Inspired by her father, KK Hebbar, one of the greatest contemporary painters of the 20th century, the Bengaluru-based artist has developed a distinctive style that blends spontaneity with meticulous technique.

Her works have found a strong resonance among international collectors, making her a significant voice in modern abstraction.

"A mesmerising play of spontaneity and control. Rekha’s art carries an intuitive depth—each canvas invites the viewer into an unspoken conversation between abstraction and feeling," said Bhattacharya.

The exhibition will come to a close on March 30.