Rela Hospital, Abhinav Bindra Foundation and SOAR Trust join hands for sports injury treatments

Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) The Chennai-based Rela hospital has announced its partnership with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation and the Spine & Orthopedics Action and Research Trust (SOAR) that will fund treatment for orthopaedic, spine, and sports injuries.

As a result of this partnership, the hospital will offer free implants for sports surgeries, besides performing the procedures at a nominal fee, with SOAR Trust covering the cost at Rela Hospital.

Athletes can avail these services by showing a certificate from their educational institution -- a school, college or sports academy.

Commenting on the same, Rela Hospital Chairman, Prof. Mohamed Rela noted, "Through our strategic partnerships with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation and SOAR, we are dedicated to ensuring that all athletes, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, receive the highest quality of care.

"We are committed to providing every athlete access to top-class treatment at our state-of-the-art sports medical facility, enabling them to soar to new heights on the global stage. Together, we can help them turn their aspirations into reality and bring glory to our nation." Meanwhile, Rela Hospital's Department of Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine Head, Dr Prakash Ayyadurai, added, "These specialised treatments can be expensive and often out of reach for many athletes, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

"By providing accessible and comprehensive care, we hope to break down barriers and foster a renewed interest in sports. We want to ensure that every aspiring athlete has the confidence to pursue their passion without the fear of injury-related setbacks."