India-China relations to be 'better and better' in future: Ambassador Feihong

Kolkata: Asserting that both China and India have thousands of years of civilisation, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong on Sunday expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will be "better and better" in the future.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata, Feihong said that for the majority of these centuries, the two countries had very close relations.

Asked about hopes for resolving border issues, he remarked, "Just like Prime Minister Modi said that in the thousands of years' relations between China and India, there was a very short time of differences between us." "We should look forward, look to the future, the young people today," he added.

Feihong was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function where students who have obtained proficiency in Chinese were awarded.

Praising the Indian students awarded at the function, he said the young generation is the hope of the two countries.

"So we should believe that in the future our relationships will be better and better," he said.

"So we have the reason to solve all the differences between our two sides," he said when asked whether that would include resolving the border issues.

Stating that a lot of work should be done by both sides, the ambassador said "not only (by) the government, but (by) the think tanks, the students and universities".

Feihong said PM Modi and President XI Jinping had made a "very important consensus to together promote good neighbourly relationships between China and India".

"I am expecting that new development will be taking shape in the coming time," he said.

Feihong also said he was hopeful that direct flights between the two countries would resume soon, which have remained suspended since 2020.

Addressing the function, he said India-China relations were at a "critical stage", noting that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He said China will soon organise a youth exchange delegation from India to visit some Chinese cities, including capital Beijing.