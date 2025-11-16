Relationship turned sour: Sub-inspector arrested for killing woman in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman with whom he had developed a close relationship during an investigation, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Kiran (30) -- a resident of Kabrai police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district -- was found dead on the night of November 13. Subsequently, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was lodged against unknown accused.

During investigation, police traced a suspicious car seen in CCTV footage to its owner, Devendra Kumar -- resident of Kabrai police station area -- the officer said.

When questioned, Devendra revealed that Sub-Inspector Ankit Yadav, currently posted in the Mahoba circle office, had taken his vehicle on the night of November 12, saying he was going to attend a wedding, he added.

Ankit Yadav was detained and during interrogation, he said that while posted at Kabrai police station earlier, he was investigating a dowry harassment case filed by Kiran against her husband and in-laws, the police said.

Over time, he allegedly grew close to her. According to the police, Kiran asked Yadav to take her out on the night of November 12. He drove her towards Muskara in Devendra’s car, where an argument broke out between them.

Kiran later asked him to stop the vehicle near Baswari Road to relieve herself. After this, Yadav allegedly killed Kiran with an iron rod kept inside the vehicle and dumped the body in a nearby pit before fleeing with the car.

Yadav said Kiran had been "mentally troubling" him, Maudaha police station in-charge Umesh Singh said, adding that Yadav has been arrested. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB ARB