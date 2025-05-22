Relative taken into custody after death of three-year-old girl in Kerala

Kochi, May 22 (PTI) A close relative of a three-year-old girl's father has been taken into custody after the child was found dead in a river earlier this week, police said here on Thursday.

The girl's mother has already been arrested for allegedly throwing the child into the river.

According to the police, the man is being questioned after doctors who carried out the post-mortem found marks and injuries on the child's body and informed the police.

The girl, named Kalyani, had been picked up by her mother, Sandhya, from an anganwadi in Mattakuzhy.

Kalyani was later reported missing.

A search was launched on Monday night after the family filed a complaint.

Her body was found in the early hours of Tuesday during a search operation by a scuba diving team.

Police said they are continuing their investigation into the case. PTI TGB TGB ROH