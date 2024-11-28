Relatives of inmate hold protest against jail authorities following his death in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Relatives of an undertrial who died on Thursday held a protest against the jail authorities in front of the local government hospital.

Prisoner Amarjit Singh was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday, said Dr. Manish, Medical Officer at the hospital.

Amarjit was arrested two months ago in connection with a murder case registered at Bullowal Police Station in August, 2020.

Upon learning of Amarjit Singh's death, his family members and supporters gathered outside the hospital and blocked the road alleging negligence by the jail staff.

They alleged that Amarjit Singh died due to the Central Jail staff's failure to provide him timely medical care even though he informed them about his deteriorating health.

The protest ended after Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba assured the agitators of a magisterial inquiry into the incident. PTI COR CHS SKY SKY