Relatives of Jaipur factory fire victims block NH; demand plant owner's arrest, compensation

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Locals and relatives of the six men who died in a chemical factory fire in Jaipur's Bassi blocked the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Sunday, demanding compensation for the family members and action against the factory owner.

Advertisment

They have also not allowed police to shift the bodies to the mortuary.

Six men were killed and one was injured in the fire that broke out late on Saturday after an explosion in the boiler. While five men died on the spot, one succumbed at Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

Another injured person is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Kavendra Sagar said the bodies could not be shifted to the mortuary and efforts are being made to pacify the locals.

Five victims were identified as Hiralal Gurjar, Gokul Harijan, Krishna Gujar, Manohar and Babulal Meena.

The locals and relatives of the victims also blocked the Benada-Shreeji Road near the factory, demanding compensation to the families, government jobs for the kin and arrest of the factory owner. PTI SDA SZM