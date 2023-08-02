Relatives take possession of train firing victim's body

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) The relatives of Hyderabad resident Sayyad Saifuddin, who was gunned down allegedly by an RPF constable on a train two days back, took possession of his body on Wednesday, railway officials said.

Four persons -- Railway Protection Force Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena (58) and three train passengers -- were shot dead allegedly by RPF constable Chetan Singh on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express in the wee hours of Monday near Palghar station.

The three passengers were identified as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (58), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar district, and Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, and Sayyad Saifuddin, originally a resident of Bidar in Karnataka who had settled in Hyderabad.

On Monday, the grieving relatives of Asgar Sheikh staged a protest and refused to take possession of his body unless the Railways assured to provide a job to his legal heir and made arrangements for taking the mortal remains to their native place in Madhubani district. They staged the protest first outside the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in suburban Kandivali on Monday and continued it on Tuesday at the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where the body was later taken for post-mortem examination.

They called off the protest on Tuesday evening and agreed to claim the body.

The mortal remains of ASI Meena were dispatched to his native place in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan for last rites by a train on Tuesday after tributes were paid to him by senior RPF officials.

Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur told PTI that the relatives of Sayyad Saifuddin reached Mumbai from Hyderabad and took possession of his body from the J J Hospital on Wednesday.

"The bodies of all the four victims have been claimed," the official said. Thakur said an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh was announced for the family members of the three passengers who died in the incident, and the amount has been paid to them.

The Railway Board has appointed a high-level committee to conduct a comprehensive probe into the incident. PTI KK GK