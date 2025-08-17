Relatives vandalise hospital in Ulhasnagar as patient dies hours after discharge

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district was vandalised allegedly by the relatives of a patient who died hours after being discharged from the facility, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident that took place at a hospital in Ulhasnagar town on Saturday night has surfaced on social media.

A 53-year-old man was admitted to the facility for treatment a week ago and was discharged on Saturday. However, he reportedly collapsed and died soon after returning home, an official said.

Angered by his death, the patient's relatives rushed back to the hospital and vandalised the premises, damaging furniture and equipment, he said.

Police teams reached the spot and managed to bring the situation under control, the official said.

Senior inspector Shankar Awtade said that no case has been registered in this regard, but an investigation is underway.

"We are examining the CCTV footage of the hospital. No offence has been registered as yet," he said. PTI COR ARU