Relax norms for paddy purchase, Punjab CM urges Centre

Bassi Pathana/ Morinda, Oct 23 (PTI) In light of the significant damage to paddy crops caused by recent floods in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged the Centre to relax the uniform specifications for crop procurement.

The chief minister made the request after inspecting the ongoing procurement operations at a local grain market, according to a statement.

Noting that farmers of the state suffered huge losses due to the flood fury in the state, Mann emphasised that, given the damage caused by the severe weather conditions, the Centre should allow flexibility in the uniform specifications for paddy procurement, as there is an increase in moisture content and the quantity of damaged and discoloured grains.

Mann mentioned that he had already requested the Centre to assist the farmers, as preliminary findings indicate damage and discolouration of paddy in several affected areas due to the unprecedented floods.

Despite the massive devastation caused by the recent floods, Punjab is still expected to contribute 170 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to the national pool, the statement mentioned further.

He stated that elaborate arrangements have been made in the 'mandis' to ensure that every grain produced through the hard work and dedication of Punjabi farmers is purchased in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

As of Thursday, 63.49 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in the mandis, of which 61.01 lakh metric tonnes had already been purchased, the chief minister informed.

He noted that the state government aims for lifting to occur within 72 hours of procurement, and so far, 91.80 per cent of this has been achieved.

Mann further mentioned that payments totalling Rs 13,073.07 crore have already been made to farmers for the procured grains.

Additionally, he claimed that the Centre has been treating the state unfairly during this critical time, as Punjab has yet to receive the Rs 1,600 crore announced by the prime minister for flood relief.

Mann expressed his intention to extend an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to attend a series of events organised by the state government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Mann stated that the state government has already chalked out several events to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime event across the state in a befitting manner.

He informed that a series of events will be organised across the state, which will primarily take place on the sacred land of Anandpur Sahib under the auspices of the state government.

The chief minister highlighted that the underlying message of the series of events will be to encourage the people to follow the ideals of secularism and the spirit of sacrifice as preached and practised by the Ninth Sikh Guru, who had laid down his life to protect the right of freedom to worship and preserve human rights along with secular values. PTI CHS MPL MPL