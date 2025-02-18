Release funds early for implementation of Central schemes: TN CM tells Union govt

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday requested the Centre to release funds within a stipulated time frame to enable the state government to implement the Centrally sponsored schemes.

In a letter addressed to Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, the chief minister sought early release of funds.

Referring to the union minister's letter dated January 31, wherein it was stated that Rs 716.05 crore was lying unspent in the SNA accounts as on January 29 under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya, he said all welfare schemes were being implemented efficiently in Tamil Nadu.

The state’s contribution to the Centrally sponsored schemes were being released in a time-bound manner but most often, the Centre’s share was being released only at the fag end of the quarter or in the subsequent quarters.

"Among the total SNA account unspent balance of Rs 576.22 crore, the major share of Rs 409.17 crore is in the Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, for which the release for the fourth quarter of 2023–2024 was made only on March 26, 2024," he said in the letter.

Similarly, regarding Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakthi, a major chunk of the fourth quarter release happened only during April and May 2024. "It is not possible to utilise such huge amounts within the closure of the financial year and hence the funds have to be carried over to the next financial year 2024–2025," he said, and added the cascading effect could be observed in every quarter.

On Pradhan Mantri Mathru Vandhana Yojana (PMMVY), he said the total budgeted amount was Rs 304 crore with a Central share of Rs 184 crore, which was 60 per cent. The state's share was Rs 120 crore.

Though as per PMMVY guidelines, the state share should be deposited after the Central share was credited, but since the last two years not even a single release was made by the Centre, he alleged. Till date, only Rs 30.65 crore was available in the SNA and this amount could not be credited to the beneficiaries due to API issues, he said.

Hence, he requested the Centre to release funds within the stipulated time frame and enable the state government to implement the welfare schemes more efficiently.