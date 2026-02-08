Release, implement Justice JB Koshy Commission report: Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 8 (PTI) Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, on Sunday urged the state government to release and implement the recommendations of the Justice J B Koshy Commission report.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 131st Maramon Convention, an annual religious gathering held on the sand-bed of the Pampa River at Kozhencherry.

The Justice J B Koshy Commission was appointed to study issues related to the educational and economic backwardness and welfare of Christian minorities in Kerala.

Theodosius said the commission, constituted on November 5, 2020, had submitted its report in 2023 and that it should now be released and implemented, with authorities willing to act on it.

"When the state government suggested a welfare fund for catechism teachers, what the Justice J B Koshy Commission recommended should be revealed. It should not become a backdoor entry for political intervention in church bodies," he said.

He emphasised that the right to vote should be exercised responsibly and not taken lightly.

"At a time when the state, after local body elections, is moving towards Assembly elections, a governance system that is inclusive, respects equal rights, and is willing to hear criticism is essential," he said.

"Democracy should not pave the way for autocracy. Alternative voices must exist. The Christian community should support politics that do not compromise with religious fanaticism and communalism," he added.

Speaking on the value of life, the Mar Thoma Church head expressed concern over the rising suicide incidents in Kerala.

He claimed 607 children had gone missing in the state over the past five years.

He also highlighted deaths resulting from mob violence, saying they should not be forgotten.

Theodosius noted that criminal incidents were on the rise across Kerala, citing the "sexual assault" of a spa employee by a gangster in Thiruvalla.

The Maramon Convention, held for a week, draws lakhs of people from across the world.

Meanwhile, Law Minister P Rajeev said in Kochi that most recommendations of the Justice J B Koshy Commission had already been implemented.

He added that the government’s steps would be made public.

"We will publicly state what has been done, what remains to be implemented, and the timeline for completion. Most of the recommendations can be implemented, though some require legal amendments," he said. PTI TBA SSK