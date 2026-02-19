Release of ''Kerala Story 2'' should be seen with ''utmost gravity'': Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday termed 'The Kerala Story 2' as a "hate-mongering film" and said the release of its sequel should be seen with "utmost gravity".

In a post on social media platform X, Vijayan said, having seen through the alleged communal agenda and blatant lies in the first part, "Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt." "It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail," he said on X.

BJP leader Sobha Surendran said that though she has not seen the movie, the title of a film cannot be questioned as "we cannot violate the freedom of expression".

Speaking at a press conference here, she said that some women have escaped from the chains, and there are some who should be brought to the light by the media.

She also said that there are many films which criticise the RSS and the BJP, but "we respect their freedom of expression".

Vijayan, on Wednesday, had expressed concern over the upcoming release of the second part of 'The Kerala Story', claiming that its first installment was made with the "intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition".

He had further said, in a statement, that Sangh Parivar centres had taken over and spread the false narrative conveyed by 'The Kerala Story'.

The first film, 'The Kerala Story,' won awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography at the 71st National Film Awards.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the teaser of 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', was released recently. PTI HMP NDN ROH