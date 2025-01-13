Release outstanding wage dues of Rs 1,056 cr under MGNREGS, Stalin tells centre

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Ministry of Rural Development to release the outstanding wage dues of Rs 1,056 crore accumulated thus far under the MGNREGS scheme.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was an important wage employment scheme for rural India which not only enabled livelihood to rural households but also created durable and sustainable assets across the villages, he said.

"Tamil Nadu has always been a forerunner in the implementation of MGNREGS at the national level since the inception of the scheme and has been one of the top performing states under various parameters of employment generation," Stalin said in a letter addressed to Modi.

Nearly, 91 lakh workers from 76 lakh households were actively participating in the MGNREGS works in the state. About 86 percent of employment was provided to women workers and nearly 29 percent of workers belonged to SC/ST households. In addition, around one lakh differently-abled workers were provided employment each year under MGNREGS, he added.

During 2024-25, Tamil Nadu achieved 23.36 crore person-days of wage employment as against the Labour Budget of 20 crore person-days up to January 6, 2025. The proposal to revise and increase the Labour Budget for Tamil Nadu from 20 crore person-days to 35 crore person-days has already been sent to Union Rural Development Ministry, on November 23, 2024, and awaiting sanction, Stain said in the letter.

Due to the complete exhaustion of wage funds based on the Labour Budget, wages to the tune of Rs 1,056 crore were pending to be disbursed to the workers for the past two months. Delay in non-release of funds has caused financial hardship to thousands of families.

"Hence, I request that the Ministry of Rural Development kindly be advised to release the outstanding wage dues. Also, the revised labour budget 2024-2025 may kindly be approved for Tamil Nadu as has been done in the previous years," Stalin said in the letter. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK ADB