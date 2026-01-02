Release pending Pyari Behna scheme funds in tribal areas: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday reviewed the implementation of schemes under the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and directed officials to release pending funds under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana in tribal areas at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting of the department, Sukhu said pending payments to eligible beneficiaries in Pangi, Lahaul-Spiti, Dodra Kwar and Kupvi should be cleared on priority.

He said the state government was providing social security pensions to 8,41,917 eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 1,04,740 were receiving the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, 5,04,253 Old Age Pension, 25,414 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension, 1,26,808 Widow, Destitute and Single Woman Pension, 1,340 Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension and 78,291 Disability Relief Allowance.

The chief minister said 99,799 new social security pension cases have been approved by the present government in the last three years. Of these, 41,799 cases were approved in 2023-24, 41,012 in 2024-25 and 16,988 in 2025-26.

Under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, financial assistance is being provided to 20,735 beneficiaries in the 0–18 age group and 853 beneficiaries in the 18–27 age group, he said.

Sukhu said under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, eligible beneficiaries are being provided monthly assistance of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000.

He also directed the department to adopt the latest information technology-based software to ensure the timely identification of new pensioners and the smooth disbursement of pensions and other financial assistance. PTI COR OZ OZ