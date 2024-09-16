Release will be prejudicial to society's interest: court denies bail to suspected woman drug peddler

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) A special court here denied bail to a woman arrested in a drugs case, noting the offence was "heinous in nature" and releasing her may be prejudicial to the society's interest.

Priyanka Karkaur, a singer by profession, was held along with several other persons in December 2023 for alleged possession of a commercial quantity of drugs.

In an order passed earlier this month, special NDPS court judge Mahesh Jadhav stated the available material suggests the accused (Karkaur) had played an "active role" in the crime.

"The offence alleged to be committed by the accused is of heinous nature," the court stated while rejecting the bail plea of Karkaur who claimed absence of "positive material" to establish a nexus between herself and the co-accused.

The amount of cash allegedly recovered by the probe agency was not related to her, the plea stated.

The prosecution contended that 14 grams of charas was found from Karkaur who was sitting in a car, along with the co-accused.

Additionally, two Aadhaar cards with photos of the accused with different names and Rs 17,06,250 cash were recovered from her house.

The quantum of drugs recovered is of commercial quantity which warrants a case under section 37 (offences involving commercial quantity) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), the prosecution said.

The court noted that the investigation suggested the involvement of the accused in peddling drugs and colluding with the co-accused.

At this stage, the accused prima facie failed to demonstrate that she was not involved in the crime.

"Considering the above facts and discussion and prima facie appreciation of the material on record, the release of the accused at this stage is likely to be prejudicial to the interest of the society at large," the court observed.

The liberal approach in granting bail in such kind of offences under the NDPS Act is also uncalled for.

On the prima facie appreciation of the material on record and considering the gravity of the offence, there are no justifiable grounds for releasing the accused on bail at this stage, the judge said. PTI AVI NSK