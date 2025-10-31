Released in just '26 seconds', NDA’s manifesto 'string of lies', claims Cong leader Ashok Gehlot

Patna, Oct 30 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that the ruling NDA released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections in a press conference that lasted "only 26 seconds", as they are afraid of facing questions from journalists.

Addressing a press conference here, Gehlot termed the NDA’s manifesto a “string of lies”.

He also wondered why Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and not CM Nitish Kumar, spoke about the manifesto.

“Was he (Kumar) not in a position to speak about it?” the Congress leader asked.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who is also present at Gehlot’s press meet, claimed that Nitish Kumar not being allowed to speak on the manifesto was a disrespect for Bihar and Biharis.

Gehlot said, "NDA leaders' press conference lasted merely 26 seconds. They were afraid of the questions that may have been asked by reporters about their governance." They should have begun their press conference with a report card of their 20-year rule, he said.