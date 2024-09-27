National

Reliance Foundation contributes Rs 20 cr to Telangana CM's Relief Fund

NewsDrum Desk
Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI) The Reliance Foundation on Friday made a contribution of Rs 20 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The representatives of the foundation met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and handed over a cheque on behalf of Nita Ambani, an official release said.

Several prominent personalities, including mega star Chiranjeevi, and corporates made contributions to the Telangana CM's Relief Fund to help people hit by heavy rains and floods earlier this month. PTI SJR SJR KH

