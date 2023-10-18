Relief amount for Kashmiri migrant families in Delhi raised to Rs 27,000 per month

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved an increase in the Adhoc Monthly Relief to Kashmiri migrants in the national capital from Rs 10,000 to Rs 27,000 per month, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The Adhoc Monthly Relief (AMR) was last increased in 2007 when the amount was doubled from Rs 5,000 per family fixed in 1995, they added.

AMR is provided to the Kashmiri migrants under the central government’s Security Related Expenditure (Relief & Rehabilitation) Scheme, for supporting militancy-hit families.

Officials said there will be mandatory Aadhaar seeding of data for family members eligible for AMR. The payment of relief will only be through Aadhaar Payment Bridge System.

At present, approximately 2,000 families are being paid AMR in the national capital. The monthly expenditure incurred for it is Rs 2.5 crore.