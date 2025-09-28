Relief efforts for farmers underway in flood-hit Marathwada, says Shinde

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said that the state government has begun immediate relief efforts for flood-affected farmers in Marathwada, and compensation will be disbursed to them at the earliest.

Addressing Shiv Sena workers at a rally in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, Shinde said that it is the government's responsibility to address the plight of farmers and it will not leave them to face hardships alone.

Incessant rains have pounded several parts of Marathwada over the last few days, cutting off villages, inundating low-lying roads and damaging crops on lakhs of acres of land in the traditionally drought-prone region.

The deputy chief minister recounted his visits to flood-hit Marathwada, where rains and floods had destroyed houses, farmland and livestock.

"Farmers' plight moved me deeply. The government will not leave them to face hardships. Immediate relief efforts have begun, and compensation will be provided as quickly as possible," he assured.

Shinde criticised the governments before 2014, alleging that the period was marked by corruption, injustice, and neglect of development.

Farmers, workers, and ordinary citizens were in distress, but no one paid attention, he said.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country's development accelerated rapidly. Today, decisions are being made with transparency and in public interest across all sectors," the Shiv Sena chief said.

India's voice is being heard across the world. Maharashtra has become a hub for industry, employment, and investment, he said.

Rallying his party cadres for the upcoming civic polls, Shinde said the party must ensure its victory in the elections to the Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan-Dombivli civic bodies and municipal councils across the state.

The rally also saw the induction of Congress youth leader Ankush Kadam and hundreds of his supporters into the Shiv Sena fold.

Shinde said that the entry of new leaders and workers will strengthen the party's position and give it a significant advantage in the upcoming local body elections.