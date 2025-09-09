Relief for commuters as Old Railway Bridge reopens in Delhi with Yamuna water level receding

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Vehicular movement has resumed on the Old Railway Bridge after the water level of the Yamuna receded below the danger mark in Delhi, bringing relief to commuters.

The bridge had been closed for traffic and public movement from 4 pm on September 2 after the river crossed the danger level, forcing traffic diversions through alternative routes, a senior police officer said.

Its reopening on Monday night has eased connectivity between the northeast and the northern parts of the national capital and has also improved traffic flow in parts of central Delhi, the officer added.

For many commuters, the closure had meant longer travel times and heavier congestion on alternate routes. "The closure of the Old Railway Bridge had forced us to take a long detour through Wazirabad. Now that it is open, my daily commute to Kashmere Gate is at least 20 minutes shorter," said Rajesh Sharma, a commuter from northeast Delhi.

Another motorist, who works in Connaught Place and lives in Geeta Colony, said traffic jams had become unbearable during the closure. "The reopening has brought a big relief, especially during peak office hours." The Yamuna had breached the danger level of 205.33 metres last Tuesday, prompting authorities to shut down the bridge as a precautionary measure. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while evacuation of residents in vulnerable areas begins once the river touches 206 metres.

Officials said the river touched the season's highest level of 207.48 metres last Thursday before gradually declining. On Monday night, the water receded below the danger mark, enabling the Delhi Traffic Police to restore movement on the Old Railway Bridge.

The reopening is expected to significantly ease congestion in areas such as Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, and parts of central Delhi.