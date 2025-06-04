Relief for family of Punjab man after Indians missing in Iran traced

Hoshiarpur, Jun 4 (PTI) The family of Amritpal Singh who went missing in Iran are cautiously optimistic after the Iranian embassy in India said that he was found and released by the police in Tehran.

They received a call from someone identifying as Amritpal but they delayed celebrations till there was visual confirmation of his safety.

Three men from Punjab -- Amritpal (23) from Bhagowal village in Hoshiarpur, Husanpreet Singh of Dhuri in Sangrur and Jaspal Singh of Langroya in SBS Nagar -- went missing in Iran in May.

Their families claimed that they had left for Australia on the promise of jobs in Australia by travel agents but found themselves in Iran and were later "kidnapped" there.

They also claimed that the "kidnappers" demanded a huge ransom for their release.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi while quoting media reports in Tehran said on Tuesday that all three Indian nationals who went missing last month have been rescued.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was in touch with the Iranian authorities over the missing Indians.

"Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police," the Iranian embassy said in a post on X. "Local media in Iran say police have found and released three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran," it said.

Reacting to it, Amritpal's family, currently residing at a relative's house in Bure Jattan, was overwhelmed by well-wishers and neighbours who came to offer their congratulations.

His cousin Yudhveer Singh said the family received a phone call around 6 pm on Tuesday. "The caller identified himself as Amritpal and said he had been freed from the kidnappers' custody," he said.

"He also asked for some money, claiming he had no funds left. But his voice was faint and distressed, and we could not be sure if it was really him or if the call was made under duress." Even though there is relief, the family sought visual certainty of Amritpal's safety.

"Until we see and talk to him, we cannot celebrate with certainty," Yudhveer said, urging the Iranian authorities to facilitate a video interaction.

"Only then will we distribute sweets and celebrate his safe return," he said.

Amritpal left for Australia via Iran on May 1 with Husanpreet and Jaspal.

The three young men were allegedly duped by local travel agents who had promised them lucrative jobs in Australia. They were told that their stopover in Iran was temporary and that they would soon proceed to their final destination. However, soon after arrival in Tehran, they were "kidnapped".

Amritpal's mother, Gurdeep Kaur, earlier said that her son had been working at a factory after completing Class 12.

She said the family paid Rs 18 lakh to the travel agents, Dheeraj Atwal and Kamal Atwal from Piplanwala, after they promised a work visa and job in Australia.

The agents allegedly delayed the departure date multiple times, eventually rerouting the youth through Iran.

In the days that followed, the family received multiple video calls from unknown numbers, showing the three youths tied up in a small room, bearing injury marks.

The kidnappers initially demanded Rs 1 crore for their release, then raised it to Rs 1.5 crore, the families claimed. After the families expressed their inability to arrange the money, the abductors brought the demand down to Rs 54 lakh, they said.

However, the families did not pay and appealed to the Indian Embassy in Tehran and Punjab Police for help.

Punjab Police registered cases against the travel agents under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to human trafficking, cheating, and criminal conspiracy, as well as the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act.

The agents are currently absconding, and their homes and offices remain locked. PTI COR CHS SKY SKY