Relief for MLA Raja Bhaiya's estranged wife in defamation case, HC stays proceedings

Lucknow, Dec 13 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has stayed criminal proceedings against former UP minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya's estranged wife Bhanvi Kumari Singh in a defamation case filed by her sister Sadhvi Singh.

Acting on Bhanvi's plea, the high court's Lucknow bench also issued notices to Raja Bhaiya, the MLA from Kunda in Uttar Pradesh, and Sadhvi Singh, directing them to file their responses within two weeks and fixed the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

A bench of Justice Saurabh Lavania passed the order on a petition under Section 482 of the CrPC filed by Bhanvi, challenging the criminal proceedings pending in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Lucknow.

The case relates to an FIR lodged by Sadhvi Singh at Hazratganj police station on September 4, 2023, alleging defamation. Police later filed a chargesheet, following which the CJM took cognisance and issued summons to Bhanvi.

The counsel for Bhanvi argued that, considering the nature of the alleged offences, only a complaint case could have been filed before the magistrate and that registration and investigation of an FIR was not permissible. It was also pointed out that the petitioner and the informant are sisters.

According to the petition, Raja Bhaiya had filed a suit for dissolution of marriage against Bhanvi on November 14, 2022, to which she filed a reply. Sadhvi alleged that certain statements made in that reply were defamatory, forming the basis of the FIR.

The court was also informed that Bhanvi has filed a separate civil suit seeking a permanent injunction against Sadhvi concerning a property in the Cantonment area known as "Ramayan".

Observing that the dispute was between two sisters and could be resolved through mediation, the high court said the matter required consideration and, accordingly, stayed the criminal proceedings against Bhanvi till further orders. PTI COR CDN RT RT