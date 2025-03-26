Relief for plot holders under 12.5 per cent scheme in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) In a move aimed at facilitating redevelopment in Navi Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said the height of stilt parking would be excluded from the permissible building height under the 12.5 per cent scheme.

The CIDCO 12.5% scheme, implemented in 1994, allocates 12.5% of developed land to Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in lieu of their acquired land.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde told the legislative council that the redevelopment of many 12.5 per cent scheme plots was stuck as the current development regulations do not include a clause excluding the height of stilt parking.

"To encourage development and redevelopment of plots distributed under the 12.5 per cent scheme in Navi Mumbai, the state government has decided to exclude the height of stilt parking from the overall permissible height of buildings.

"This provision will be immediately included in the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR)," the deputy chief minister said.

He said local project-affected persons had surrendered their land to CIDCO for the planned development of Navi Mumbai.

As per a government policy, small-sized plots ranging from approximately 40 to 500 square metres were distributed to these landowners for constructing their homes under the village expansion component of the scheme.

"The existing UDCPR does not include a clause excluding the height of stilt parking. As a result, within the maximum 13-metre height limit, only stilt plus three floors of construction is permitted," Shinde said, adding this has hindered redevelopment on many of these plots.

Previously, under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation rules, buildings were allowed up to 13 metres in height with a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 1.5, and if stilt parking was provided, it was included in the height limit. However, developers could construct a stilt plus four floors based on the allowed FSI.

"To resolve this issue, directions have now been issued to immediately include the provision of excluding stilt parking height in the UDCPR," Shinde said.

He said this change will accelerate the long-stalled redevelopment of these plots and benefit many residents in Navi Mumbai. PTI ND NSK