Relief for students and parents as DU begins new academic year

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Parents and their wards took a sigh of relief as the academic year commenced at the Delhi University on Thursday, after a long-awaited release of the Common University Entrance Test results.

The start of classes marked the end of a period of uncertainty for many, with admissions now confirmed and students settling into classes.

Sanjeev Bansal, who traveled from Fatehabad in Haryana with his daughter, said she was proud to be the first girl in his family to pursue education outside their hometown.

Radha Saini, mother of Udai Saini who secured a spot in Economics Honours at Hansraj College, said she was relieved.

"After the CUET exam, we endured an exhausting wait, uncertain about how my son's admission would proceed. But as the classes have begun, I am relieved and hope that my child studies well here," Saini said.

The delay in CUET results had caused stress among many parents, who feared they may have to pay higher fees at private colleges.

The situation also prompted a rush for accommodations, with many students and parents seen searching for housing near the college areas.

Paying guest owners were actively advertising their services outside campus, distributing business cards to prospective tenants.

The Delhi University this year admitted more than 65,000 students across its 69 colleges, offering a wide range of undergraduate programmes.

The university offers an extensive selection of 1,500 programmes, with a total capacity of 71,600 seats, providing students with a diverse array of academic opportunities.

Prem Prasad, from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, expressed satisfaction after securing a place for his daughter Yashvi at Miranda College for a BSc in Mathematics.

"I wanted my daughter to get into the best college. And I think Miranda is the right place for her," Prasad remarked.

Another student, Harshita Chauhan, who too chose Miranda College for her Bachelor’s in History, said she believes she would be safer there at the women's college.

"I came from Himachal Pradesh to complete my graduation here, and I think the atmosphere of the college is good for girls, as it takes all the measures for women’s safety," Chauhan said.

However, not all arrivals were smooth. Tara, who traveled from Haldwani to drop her daughter off at Daulat Ram College, faced challenges finding accommodation and ended up bringing her luggage to the college.

"I directly came here from Haldwani and was stuck in a traffic jam. I could not find any accommodation in a hurry to reach here on time, due to which I had to take my luggage to the college also," Tara said.