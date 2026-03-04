Relief for urban housing societies as Maharashtra govt scraps non-agricultural tax, waives dues

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to scrap the non-agricultural (NA) tax levied on housing societies in urban areas and waive all pending dues, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced in the state assembly on Wednesday.

He said the new system will reduce the need for repeated visits to revenue offices and simplify the tax structure.

"The decision is expected to ease the financial burden on thousands of flat owners and housing societies in urban Maharashtra," he added.

Responding to a question raised by Bhimrao Tapkir (BJP) during the Question Hour, Bawankule said the annual NA tax has been completely scrapped and will no longer be applicable to any old or new constructions in urban areas.

He said the government has also waived old levies and outstanding arrears, providing a major relief to housing societies and flat owners across the state.

Tapkir had sought clarification on whether the tax imposed on constructions prior to the issuance of a government circular dated March 10, 2026, would be withdrawn and whether it would be collected as a one-time charge from developers while granting building permissions in the future.

In his reply, Bawankule stated that the government has decided that the NA tax won't be charged henceforth on urban housing societies.

He added that all past dues have been waived.

The minister also informed the House that a simplified system has been introduced regarding the Conversion Tax.

Under the revised norms, constructions carried out before 2001 will be charged at 0.10 per cent of the 2001 ready reckoner rate for up to 1,000 square metres.

"For larger developments, a one-time payment facility has been introduced. A rate of 0.25 per cent will be applicable for areas up to 4,000 square metres, while 0.15 per cent will be charged for areas exceeding one acre," Bawankule said, adding that payment of the one-time amount will exempt the concerned parties from future levies. PTI MR NSK