Relief from sizzling heat in Haryana, Punjab; day-temperatures drop at many places

Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Haryana and Punjab saw a respite from crippling heat as the maximum temperatures on Thursday dropped at many places in the two states.

According to the MeT Department here, some parts of the two states and their common capital Chandigarh received light rains during the past 24 hour period ending at 5:30 pm.

Intense hot weather conditions had prevailed earlier with day-temperatures hovering between 43-46 degrees Celsius at many places in the two states.

On Thursday, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 36.4, Karnal 32.8, Mahendragarh 38.2, Rohtak 40.1, Faridabad 40 and Gurugram recorded a high of 39.8 degrees Celsius.

However, Sirsa was the hottest place in the state at 43.8 degrees while Hisar recorded a maximum of 41.2 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 36.1 degrees, Ludhiana 35.7, Patiala 36.6, Bathinda 33.6, Pathankot 39.8 while Faridkot's maximum settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

However, Gurdaspur was the hottest place in Punjab recording a high of 41 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN NB NB