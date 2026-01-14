Relief likely for UP from cold wave, frost conditions from Jan 15

Lucknow, Jan 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh is likely to see relief from the ongoing cold wave and frost conditions starting January 15, as minimum temperatures are expected to rise gradually due to successive western disturbances, the Meteorological Centre here said on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has noted a slight improvement in the cold wave conditions affecting parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including the Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Moradabad, and Rohilkhand divisions. However, cold wave conditions may persist until Thursday night, with the possibility of frost in isolated areas.

The IMD said that as a result of two consecutive western disturbances, minimum temperatures across the state are likely to increase by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next five to six days. This is expected to alleviate the current cold wave in western Uttar Pradesh starting January 15.

Additionally, the area and intensity of fog are anticipated to increase across the state, especially during the morning hours. Conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses, leading to generally pleasant daytime weather, the department said.

Starting January 19, light drizzle or isolated rainfall may occur in some regions of western Uttar Pradesh as the western disturbances advance, it added.

The weather office warned that dense to very dense fog is very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog may occur at isolated locations in the eastern parts of the state.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, which is near normal, while the minimum settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, about one degree below normal. The city witnessed high morning humidity and no rainfall during the day.

The forecast for the state capital and adjoining areas indicates moderate fog in the morning with a clear sky later, and temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 6 degrees Celsius (minimum).

Night temperatures dipped significantly at several places, with Meerut recording a minimum of 3.1 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 4.8 degrees, Muzaffarnagar 4.0 degrees and Moradabad 5.5 degrees, the IMD said.

Overall, the weather in the state is likely to remain dry for the time being.